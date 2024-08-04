Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai rains Middle Vaitarna dam overflows citys water stock at 8910 per cent

Mumbai rains: Middle Vaitarna dam overflows; city’s water stock at 89.10 per cent

Updated on: 05 August,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Five out of seven lakes supplying water to the city have overflowed

Mumbai rains: Middle Vaitarna dam overflows; city’s water stock at 89.10 per cent

Five gates of Middle Vaitarna opened at 5.30 am on Sunday

Listen to this article
Mumbai rains: Middle Vaitarna dam overflows; city’s water stock at 89.10 per cent
x
00:00

The city’s major dam, Middle Vaitarna, overflowed at 2.46 am on Sunday. This dam supplies 455 million litres of water daily to the city and has a capacity of 1.93 lakh million litres. Water stock in all seven lakes supplying water to the city has now reached 89.10 per cent.




After Middle Vaitarna overflowed, five gates of the dam opened at 5.30 am. Additionally, five gates of the Bhatsa dam opened at midnight on Saturday due to heavy rain. Currently, five out of seven lakes supplying water to the city have overflowed.


Upper Vaitarna’s water stock was at 66.81 per cent, up from 0 per cent in mid-July. The dams have accumulated 307 days’ worth of water storage, while the city requires a total of 14.47 lakh million litres of water stock annually.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai weather mumbai floods indian meteorological department brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK