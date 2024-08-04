Five out of seven lakes supplying water to the city have overflowed

Five gates of Middle Vaitarna opened at 5.30 am on Sunday

Mumbai rains: Middle Vaitarna dam overflows; city's water stock at 89.10 per cent

The city’s major dam, Middle Vaitarna, overflowed at 2.46 am on Sunday. This dam supplies 455 million litres of water daily to the city and has a capacity of 1.93 lakh million litres. Water stock in all seven lakes supplying water to the city has now reached 89.10 per cent.

After Middle Vaitarna overflowed, five gates of the dam opened at 5.30 am. Additionally, five gates of the Bhatsa dam opened at midnight on Saturday due to heavy rain. Currently, five out of seven lakes supplying water to the city have overflowed.

Upper Vaitarna’s water stock was at 66.81 per cent, up from 0 per cent in mid-July. The dams have accumulated 307 days’ worth of water storage, while the city requires a total of 14.47 lakh million litres of water stock annually.