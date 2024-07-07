The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius

Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: Moderate to heavy rainfall likely today, says IMD x 00:00

On Monday morning, several parts of Mumbai were inundated disrupting railway services and transportation across the city due to heavy rains lashing the city. The authorities have been continuously monitoring the situation and restoring services. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that from 1 am to 7 am on July 8, the city recorded 300 mm of rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted that the city will see moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and its suburbs in the next 24 hours. The weather agency stated that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

ADVERTISEMENT

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 24 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.40 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 1.57 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.64 metres is expected at 8.03 pm today.

⛈️ The rainfall recorded in Mumbai during the 22-hour period from 8 am yesterday (7 July 2024) to 6 am today (8 July 2024).



➡️ City: 110.10 mm



➡️ Eastern Suburbs- 150.53 mm



➡️ Western Suburbs- 146.35 mm#MyBMCUpdate #MumbaiRain — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 8, 2024

The island city recorded 110.10 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 150.53 mm and western Mumbai 146.35 mm of rainfall in the 22-hour period ending at 8 am today.

🗓️ ०८ जुलै २०२४



⛈️☔मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात आकाश अंशत: ढगाळ राहून अधूनमधून मध्यम ते मुसळधार स्वरुपाच्या पावसाच्या सरी कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे



🌊 भरती - दुपारी - ०१:५७ वाजता - ४.४० मीटर



ओहोटी - रात्री - ०८:०३ वाजता - १.६४ मीटर



🌊 भरती -(उद्या - दि.०९.०७.२०२४) मध्यरात्री -… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 8, 2024

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall across large parts of India has compensated for the June deficit, bringing the overall monsoon precipitation into the surplus category.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted further heavy to very heavy rain over northwest India and the western regions of peninsular India in the next two to three days, as well as in the northeast during the next five days.

India, a major producer of rice, wheat, and sugarcane, had an 11 per cent rainfall deficit in June, with northwest India seeing a 33 per cent deficiency. Heavy rain in early July made up for the loss but caused flooding in many northeastern states.

According to IMD data, India has gotten 214.9 mm of rainfall since the monsoon began on June 1. This is slightly higher than the typical of 213.3 mm. Northwest India and the southern peninsula received 3 per cent and 13 per cent above-normal rainfall, respectively. Heavy rain in the east and northeast has reduced the deficit from 13% on June 30 to zero on July 6. Central India's deficit fell from 14 per cent to 6 per cent over this time.

According to IMD data, 23 per cent of the sub-divisional region had excess rainfall, 67 per cent had regular rainfall, and just 10 per cent had inadequate rainfall.

The monsoon, which began early on May 30 in Kerala and the northeastern region, moved normally up to Maharashtra before losing momentum. This slowed the rains in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, exacerbating the effects of a heatwave in northwest India. Monsoonal winds stagnated between June 10 and June 18, making modest progress until June 26-27. According to IMD data, the rain-bearing system continued to cover much of northwest India after June 25.