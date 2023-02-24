Mumbai's air quality deteriorates from 'moderate' to 'poor', AQI at 228

According to the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 228 at 12.15 pm

Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped from the 'moderate' to 'poor' category on Friday.

According to the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 228 at 12.15 pm.

The SAFAR dashboard on Friday showed Worli's AQI as 166 and BKC's AQI as 190. Andheri's AQI continued to stay in the 'moderate' category at 104. Meanwhile, Colaba's AQI and Chembur's AQI slipped to the 'very poor' category at 316 and 301, respectively.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will be sunny and bright for the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Thursday said that northwest, central and east India are predicted to record maximum temperatures three to five degrees above normal over the next five days.

Many parts of the country are already recording temperatures that are usually logged in the first week of March. It has fuelled concerns about an intense summer and heat waves this year.

"Maximum temperatures are very likely to be three to five degrees Celsius above normal over most parts of northwest, central and east India during the next five days," the IMD said in a statement.

It said a significant change in maximum temperatures in northwest India is unlikely during the next two days. However, the mercury is predicted to rise by two to three degrees Celsius thereafter.

The mercury may soar to 40 degrees Celsius and above in one or two meteorological subdivisions of northwest India in the first half of March, an IMD official told PTI.