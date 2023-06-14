Mumbai weather update: Partly cloudy with possibility of light rain likely today

The IMD in its Mumbai weather update stated that residents should be prepared for occasional strong winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted ‘light to moderate spells of rain’ with a partly cloudy sky for Mumbai and its suburbs.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that residents should be prepared for occasional strong winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph. Hot and humid conditions are expected to persist throughout the day in both the city and its suburbs.

"Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate spells of rain/thundershowers in city and suburbs. Occasional strong wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph is very likely today. Hot and humid conditions are very likely in the city and suburbs," IMD Mumbai said.

A high tide of 3.94 metre is expected at 9.32 am in Mumbai today, while another high tide of 3.69 metre is expected at 9.10 pm. Also, a low tide of 2.00 metre is likely to occur at 3.09 pm today.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast said that the maximum temperature in the city will hover around 29°C, while the minimum temperature will be at 34°C.

Meanwhile, IMD on Tuesday said that Cyclone Biparjoy is now completely detached from the monsoonal flow and will not adversely impact the advance of the rain-bearing system or its performance.

Addressing a press conference here, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the cyclone, however, helped the monsoon advance over southern parts of the peninsula by increasing the cross-equatorial flow over the Arabian Sea.

"Now, it is completely detached from the monsoonal flow. We do not expect any largescale impact either on the monsoon advance or its performance," he said.

Scientists had earlier said the cyclone pulled the moisture and convection, impacting the intensity of the monsoon and delaying its onset over Kerala.

Meteorologists had said further progress of the monsoon beyond the southern parts of the peninsula will happen after the cyclone degenerates.

The monsoon hit India on June 8 with its onset over Kerala, a week later than normal.

Research shows a delay in the monsoon onset over Kerala (MOK) does not necessarily mean a delay in the monsoon onset over northwest India.

However, a delay in the monsoon onset over Kerala is generally associated with a delay in onset at least over the southern states and Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)