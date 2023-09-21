Mumbai weather update: Sporadic light to moderate rain in city and its suburbs

The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted generally cloudy skies with sporadic light to moderate rain across Mumbai city and its suburbs on September 21, 2023

The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted generally cloudy skies with sporadic light to moderate rain across Mumbai city and its suburbs on September 21, 2023.

The IMD data said that the high tide is expected at 1500 hours today, which is projected to reach a height of approximately 3.49 meters. Following the high tide, the tide is set to recede, reaching a low point of around 1.03 meters at 2108 hours.

For September 22, 2023, the IMD said, a high tide is expected at 0410 hours, and it is estimated to peak at 3.59 meters. Following the high tide, at 0950 hours on September 22, the tide is expected to be at a lower level, measuring around 2.32 meters.

Meanwhile, the precipitation data for Mumbai Metropolitan from 8 am on September 20, 2023, to 8 am on September 21, 2023, said that Mumbai city received an average rainfall of 13.56 mm during this period. The eastern suburbs witnessed an average rainfall of 13.44 mm, while the western suburbs experienced an average rainfall of 14.98 mm.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Wednesday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 14,22,522 million litre of water or 98.28 per cent.

The Modak Sagar lake, one of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai, started overflowing on July 27 at 10.52 pm, the civic body said. Earlier on July 20, the Tulsi lake overflowed following heavy rains in the city and suburbs.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 99.06 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 97.71 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 95.97 per cent, Bhatsa 98.62 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available. (With inputs from agencies)