Mumbai is set to experience clear skies today, with a maximum temperature of 32 degree Celsius and an AQI of 83, indicating satisfactory air quality

Mumbai is set to experience clear skies and warm weather today, March 15, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The temperatures are expected to remain high as the month progresses, with humidity levels contributing to the slightly warm feel.

Clear skies and rising temperatures

The IMD has forecast that Mumbai will have clear skies throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to range between 24 degree Celsius and 32 degree Celsius. The wind is likely to blow at around 5 kilometres per hour, providing some relief from the heat, while humidity levels were recorded at 48 percent at 9 AM. The weather department predicts that temperatures and humidity levels will gradually rise during the day.

The sun is expected to rise at 6:48 AM and set at 6:48 PM, with the overall weather pattern remaining consistent with the recent weeks of warm conditions.

Weekend weather outlook

On March 16, the weather in Mumbai is expected to remain clear, with temperatures forecasted to vary between 27 degree Celsius and 33 degree Celsius. The IMD report suggests that the city is likely to experience similar warm weather through the weekend, with clear skies and moderate humidity levels.

Mumbai air quality remains satisfactory

Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has been recorded at 83, which falls under the 'Satisfactory' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI within this range indicates acceptable air quality, though people with respiratory issues are advised to limit outdoor activities and consider wearing masks if stepping out.

AQI levels in different parts of Mumbai

Air quality levels across various areas in Mumbai remain mostly moderate or satisfactory:

Shivaji Nagar – 119 AQI (Moderate)

Ghatkopar – 77 AQI (Satisfactory)

Byculla – 65 AQI (Satisfactory)

Sewri – 100 AQI (Satisfactory)

Bandra Kurla Complex – 72 AQI (Satisfactory)

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (T2) – 82 AQI (Satisfactory)

Chakala-Andheri East – 134 AQI (Moderate)

Chembur – 112 AQI (Moderate)

Sion – 96 AQI (Satisfactory)

Kherwadi-Bandra East – 137 AQI (Moderate)

Vile Parle West – 120 AQI (Moderate)

Deonar – 126 AQI (Moderate)

Powai – 108 AQI (Moderate)

Khindipada-Bhandup West – 107 AQI (Moderate)

Siddharth Nagar-Worli – 129 AQI (Moderate)

Mulund West – 37 AQI (Good)

Worli – 118 AQI (Moderate)

Mindspace-Malad West – 146 AQI (Moderate)

Mazgaon, Dockyard – 132 AQI (Moderate)

Kandivali East – 101 AQI (Moderate)

Malad West – 74 AQI (Satisfactory)

Borivali East, Khodiyar Nagar – 71 AQI (Satisfactory)

Borivali East – 93 AQI (Moderate)

Kapurbawadi Naka, Thane – 86 AQI (Satisfactory)

Navy Nagar-Colaba – 76 AQI (Satisfactory)

The overall air quality in Mumbai remains satisfactory, but areas like Mindspace-Malad West and Chakala-Andheri East have recorded moderate levels, indicating the presence of some pollutants in the air.

The IMD continues to monitor the weather and air quality in Mumbai, with further updates expected as the month progresses.