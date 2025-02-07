Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Warm day ahead with temperatures between 22-34°C

Updated on: 07 February,2025 10:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Mumbai is set for a clear and warm day with temperatures between 22-34°C. IMD forecasts mild winds at 6 km/h, and the AQI remains moderate.

Mumbai weather update: Warm day ahead with temperatures between 22-34°C

File Pic

Mumbai weather update: Warm day ahead with temperatures between 22-34°C
Mumbai is set to experience clear skies today, February 7, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather is expected to remain warm, with temperatures ranging between 22 and 34 degrees Celsius. Gentle winds will blow at around 6 km/h, while humidity levels are expected to stay at 53%. The sun will rise at 7:11 AM and set at 6:34 PM.


The IMD predicts that Mumbai will continue to enjoy mainly clear skies over the next few days. On February 8, temperatures are likely to range between 22 and 33 degrees Celsius, with similar weather conditions expected. As the Valentine’s weekend approaches, Mumbaikars can look forward to pleasant and comfortable weather, making it ideal for outdoor activities.


Mumbai’s air quality today


Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) is recorded at 92 today, which falls under the ‘satisfactory’ category. This marks an improvement compared to previous months. However, individuals with respiratory conditions are advised to take precautions, such as wearing masks and limiting outdoor exposure.

Air quality in different areas of Mumbai

While some areas of the city enjoy relatively better air quality, certain regions are experiencing moderate to poor air conditions. Here is the AQI breakdown for various locations in Mumbai:

Colaba – 92 AQI (Satisfactory)
Dockyard – 175 AQI (Moderate)
Worli – 132 AQI (Moderate)
Sion – 154 AQI (Moderate)
Deonar – 215 AQI (Poor)
Bandra Kurla Complex – 184 AQI (Moderate)
Ghatkopar – 197 AQI (Moderate)
Malad West – 201 AQI (Poor)
Borivali East – 190 AQI (Moderate)
Mulund West – 135 AQI (Moderate)

Understanding AQI levels

The Air quality index (AQI) is classified as follows:

0-50 – Good
51-100 – Satisfactory
101-200 – Moderate
201-300 – Poor
301-400 – Very Poor
401-500 – Severe

Mumbai’s air quality continues to fluctuate, with some areas experiencing pollution levels that could affect sensitive groups. Authorities advise residents to stay informed about daily AQI updates and take necessary precautions when needed.

With clear skies and improving air quality in some parts of the city, Mumbai is set for a pleasant day ahead.

mumbai weather air pollution Pollution maharashtra Air Quality Index Air Quality

