Mumbai Weather Update: Weekend likely to be warmer as air quality lingers at moderate

The overall air quality of Mumbai on Friday remained in the moderate category though a slight increase was witnessed compared to the past few days. Malad, however, recorded a poor AQI of 201 in the morning, which rose to 203 by the evening. Experts blame the fluctuating weather and localised pollution.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the SAMEER app, Malad West (IITM) recorded an AQI of 180 (moderate) at 9 am on January 16. By Friday morning, it had risen to 201. Similarly, Borivli East saw its AQI go from 174 on Thursday to 189 on Friday while Byculla’s AQI increased from 160 to 188 over the same period. By evening, Mumbai's overall AQI was 144.

Many other AQI monitoring stations in the city and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region also showed higher readings on Friday morning compared to recent days. A blanket of haze, which has settled over Mumbai and its outskirts for the past two to three days, has reduced visibility across several areas. Despite these hazy conditions, some monitoring stations recorded AQI values in the moderate or even satisfactory range in a few cases.

The city’s haze is attributed to fluctuating weather, wide diurnal temperature ranges (the difference between daytime highs and nighttime lows), high humidity levels, cloud cover and localised pollution. A scientist from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) explained that low temperatures and low wind speeds together cause a drop in natural ventilation. In addition, Mumbai’s air currently has high moisture content, which causes aerosols to swell and remain trapped in the air, creating haze. Only an increase in wind speed would be helpful, the scientist said.

Dr Sanjeev Mehta, a leading pulmonologist at Bandra’s Lilavati Hospital, noted, “Thick haze carries pollutants and dust that can be harmful to those with asthma or other respiratory issues. These pollutants can also trigger nasal congestion and affect the lungs. Since the nose and lungs form one continuous airway, the entire respiratory system is at risk.” IMD Director Sunil Kamble attributed the haze and low visibility to easterly winds and low wind speed, which keep dust particles and pollutants suspended in the air.

Heat alert for weekend

Meteorologists warn of warmer weather over the weekend. According to the IMD forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.99°C and 28.73°C, respectively. The relative humidity is at 57 per cent, with wind speeds of 57 kmph.

Rajesh Kapadia, a climatologist from the private weather blog Vagaries of the Weather, has predicted that Mumbai and the Konkan region will see hotter days this weekend. “Hot easterly winds during the day will push maximum temperatures to around 34°C to 35°C, while nighttime temperatures will remain warmer than normal, around 20°C. Some places in the MMR could reach 36°C,” he said.

Independent weather enthusiast Rushikesh Agre, known as Mumbai Rains on X, issued a heat alert, writing: “Mumbai to see a sharp rise of 7° in next 48 hours, 37°C on January 18 to January 19, 2024. Latest forecasts indicate a potential spike in maximum temperatures over Mumbai and adjoining Konkan regions. This is due to late sea breeze activity and thus will result in enhanced wind convergence in these areas. Areas in interior MMR will be 36+°C in noon hours. Advisable for Mumbaikars amid sharp weather fluctuations, take precautions. Stay hydrated (sic).”