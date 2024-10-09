Several parts record ‘very poor’ AQI levels; experts advise precautionary measures as pollution levels reach dangerous highs

A thick layer of smog covers the city skyline at Girgaon Chowpatty, on Monday. PIC/SHADAB KHAN

Air quality in several parts of Mumbai has significantly deteriorated, dropping to unhealthy levels and raising serious concerns about public health. Many areas are now classified under the “very poor” air quality index (AQI), prompting experts and environmental advocates to sound the alarm. According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) SAMEER app, Mumbai’s overall AQI stood at 121 on Monday and slightly improved to 115 on Tuesday, which falls under the 'moderate' category. However, several parts of the city have recorded AQI levels in the ‘poor’ category, signalling worsening air conditions.

This change in the air quality over the past few days is attributed to the dry weather and moisture-laden winds carrying stagnant pollutants. At Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the AQI for particulate matter (PM 2.5) was recorded at 112 on October 2, but by Tuesday, it had worsened dramatically, fluctuating between 187 and 231. This steep decline indicates a rapid deterioration in air quality. Meanwhile, Shivaji Nagar in Govandi recorded the city's highest AQI values on Tuesday, ranging from 266 to 269, marking it as the worst affected area. Just a day earlier, on Monday, Shivaji Nagar and BKC had registered AQI readings of 133 and 115, respectively.

For context, an AQI reading between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and anything above 400 is classified as severe. Sumaira Abdulali, founder and convenor of Awaaz Foundation, took to X urging residents to take precautions. She wrote: “PM 2.5 hits unhealthy levels. It's best to stay indoors as much as possible. Wear a mask if you need to go outside and avoid physical activities outdoors. If you have an air purifier, keep it inside. Use ventilation wisely and stay hydrated.”

Mohsin Khan Pathan, senior project associate at Waatavaran Foundation and a research scholar at Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) in Surat, said, “Mumbai's increased air pollution during this seasonal transition is due to the monsoon withdrawal. This natural cleaning mechanism has stopped. Slower winds and higher temperatures have resulted in the accumulation of pollutants concentrated near the surface, leading to visible smog and decreased air quality.”

“The sensitive population, including the elderly, children, and those with chronic respiratory diseases like asthma, should start taking precautionary measures to keep themselves healthy. Parents should check the PM levels before sending their children for outdoor activities,” Pathan added. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which is 3.3 degrees Celsius above the normal level. Weather forecasters predict that the city will continue to experience daytime temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius throughout the week.