Mumbai will experience a clear, sunny day with warm temperatures ranging from 23°C to 35°C on November 9, 2024. The AQI is moderate, and the humidity will remain at 50%, making it a great day for outdoor activities.

File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai weather updates: City experiences clear skies and temperatures up to 35°C x 00:00

Mumbai starts its day with a warm and pleasant temperature of 25.99°C this Saturday morning, November 9, 2024. As the day progresses, the temperature is expected to rise, with the maximum reaching 35°C, and the minimum dipping to 23°C. The weather today is forecasted to remain clear throughout, offering ideal conditions for outdoor activities. With a light wind blowing at 8 km/h and a relative humidity level of 50%, it will feel comfortable, though it’s advisable to stay hydrated and wear light clothing to manage the warmth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sun will rise at 06:42 AM and set at 06:02 PM, giving ample daylight to enjoy the pleasant weather. As the sun is likely to shine brightly, it is recommended to apply sunscreen and wear sunglasses to protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s rays. Despite the warm temperatures, the clear skies will ensure a vibrant and sunny day, so make sure to make the most of it.

Looking ahead, the weather forecast for Sunday, November 10, 2024, predicts slightly milder conditions. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 27.2°C, with the maximum reaching 30.57°C. The humidity will increase marginally to 51%, providing a slightly humid but still comfortable atmosphere for the day. The clear skies will continue, ensuring that the weekend remains pleasant for those venturing outdoors.

The air quality index (AQI) in Mumbai today stands at 129, which falls in the category of "moderate." While not immediately hazardous, this level of air pollution may cause discomfort to those with respiratory sensitivities. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicates that the skies will remain clear throughout the day, contributing to the moderate AQI levels. It’s advisable to limit outdoor activities for sensitive groups, particularly those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

Weekly Outlook

Looking at the week ahead, Mumbai is expected to experience mostly sunny conditions from November 7 to November 12, 2024. With clear skies predicted for most of the week, temperatures are likely to range between 33°C and 35°C during the day, while the nights will remain relatively mild, with minimum temperatures between 22°C and 24°C. The humidity will remain moderate, ranging from 52% to 76%.

This week’s weather promises warm days and clear skies, perfect for outdoor pursuits, whether you're attending events or simply enjoying the city’s vibrant atmosphere. However, as always, be prepared for the sun, and don’t forget your sunscreen.