On Thursday, Mumbaikars woke up to cooler weather and hazy skies, creating a calm, atmospheric start to the day. Meanwhile, the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department indicated a slight rise in temperature.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36.1 degrees Celcius. The Met Department data showed that the Colaba observatory recorded a temperature of 33.8 degrees.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will likely be around 24 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 69 per cent. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather updates forecast a "clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On November 14, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 128 at 9:05 AM.

Many areas across Mumbai—per the SAMEER app dashboard—showed 'moderate' AQI. Kandivali's and Deonar's AQI recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 171 and 150, respectively. Colaba, Chembur and Ghatkopar recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 102, 139 and 168.

Meanwhile, Borivali and Kural recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 81 and 87, respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 153, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 144.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.