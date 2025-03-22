Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: City records maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius, AQI remains moderate

Updated on: 22 March,2025 09:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21.9 degrees Celsius

Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Mumbai weather updates: City records maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius, AQI remains moderate
Mumbai, known for its mild winters and humid summers, is experiencing an unusual heatwave in March.


On Saturday, Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius.


According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Saturday, March 22. Temperatures will range from a cool 23 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 37 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 82 per cent. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:50 PM.


According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21.9 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On March 22, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'good' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 76 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'good' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 115. Kandivali and Shivaji Nagar recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 102 and 110, respectively. 

Meanwhile, Byculla, Borivali, Vile Parle and Sion recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 46, 78, 81 and 82, respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'good' category with an AQI of 96, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 66.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

mumbai weather Weather air pollution Air Quality Air Quality Index mumbai mumbai news

