Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius

Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Mumbai weather updates: Warm conditions persist as temperature reaches 38.4 degrees Celsius x 00:00

Mumbai is experiencing an unusual heatwave this February, prompting the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a 'yellow' alert for the city and its surrounding areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, Mumbai woke up to a warm morning, with the maximum temperature recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Friday, February 28. Temperatures will range from a cool 21 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 36 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 70 per cent. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.3 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "clear sky with hot and humid conditions" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On February 28, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 136 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Colaba recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 103. Chembur, Ghatkopar and Malad recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 115, 120 and 158, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kandivali and Mulund recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 90 and 100, respectively.

Deonar recorded 'poor' air quality, with an AQI of 213.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 166, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 111.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.