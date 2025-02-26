The weather department has predicted 'heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of Mumbai'

Representational Pic/File/Ashish Raje

Mumbai has been facing an unusual heatwave in February as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow' alert for the city and some of its adjoining areas.

According to the IMD weather bulletin issued on Wednesday, the weather department has predicted 'heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of Mumbai'.

A similar alert has been issued for Thane and Palghar.

The IMD has predicted 'Hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets of Mumbai and Thane on Thursday'.

A yellow alert was also issued for several districts in Maharashtra including Raigad and Ratnagiri.

As per the local forecast for Mumbai city and its suburbs for the next 24 hours, the Regional Meteorological Center has predicted mainly clear sky and heatwave conditions were very likely to prevail in city and suburbs.

It said that the maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai would be around 39 degree Celsius and 22 degree Celsius.

The citizens has been advised to take precautions against the extreme heat, which may lead to dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

Earlier, Sunil Kamble, the director of India Meteorological Department (Mumbai), said easterly winds are blowing until around noon, following which the wind direction is changing to north-westerly, which is leading to a rise in temperatures during the day. He predicted temperatures to soar further by one or two degrees in March.

In its prediction on February 25, the Regional Meteorological Center in Mumbai had made a similar prediction as on Wednesday.

It had said that it will be mainly clear sky and Mumbai would witness heatwave conditions with maximum and minimum temperatures to be around 37 degree Celsius and 22 degree Celsius.

Precautionary measures for heatwave

With temperatures rising, health officials and local authorities have urged residents to take necessary precautions to avoid heatstroke and dehydration.

The weather department advises the following steps:

- Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water and fluids like coconut water, lemon juice, and ORS to stay hydrated.

- Avoid Direct Sunlight: Try to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours and avoid strenuous activities.

- Dress Appropriately: Wear loose, light-coloured clothing to reduce heat absorption.

- Use Protective Gear: Carry umbrellas, hats, and sunglasses when stepping out.

- Take Frequent Breaks: If working outdoors, take breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.