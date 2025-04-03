Breaking News
Updated on: 03 April,2025 09:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 36.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius

A day after light showers provided a brief respite from the sweltering heat, Mumbaikars woke up to a humid morning on Thursday.


On Thursday, Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 36.9 degrees Celsius.


According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a partly cloudy sky on Thursday, April 3. Temperatures will range from a cool 24 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 35 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 72 per cent. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.


According to the Mumbai weather updates of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 36.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thundershower" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Parts of Mumbai received light showers on Tuesday evening, bringing relief from the sultry and sweltering weather.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On April 3, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 107 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 1o4. Ghatkopar, Malad and Borivali recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 104, 114 and 140, respectively. 

Meanwhile, Byculla, Colaba, Kandivali and Powai recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 84, 79, 86 and 95, respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 105, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 98.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

