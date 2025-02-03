Breaking News
Updated on: 03 February,2025 09:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius

On Monday, Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius.


According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Monday, February 3. Temperatures will range from a cool 18 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 32 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 62 per cent. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.


According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius.


The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 20.7 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On February 3, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 126 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Kurla recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 117. Kandivali, Sion and Vile Parle recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 115, 136 and 164, respectively. 

Meanwhile, Byculla and Borivali recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 98 and 86, respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 114, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 94.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted.

