Pic/Satej Shinde

The air quality in Mumbai and its surrounding areas remained at a "moderate" level on Monday. Meanwhile, the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department indicated a slight drop in temperature.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celcius. The Met Department data showed that the Colaba observatory recorded a temperature of 33.7 degrees.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will likely be around 22 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 65 per cent. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather updates forecast a "mainly clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On November 11, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 140 at 9:05 AM.

Many areas across Mumbai—per the SAMEER app dashboard—showed 'moderate' AQI. However, Byculla's and Deonar's AQI slipped further into the 'poor' category, at 204 and 236, respectively. Worli, Chembur and Malad recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 130, 151 and 181.

Meanwhile, Borivali recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 90.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 138, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 143.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.