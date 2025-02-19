Breaking News
ISIS module case: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mohammad Shoeb Khan
PM Modi holds talks with Amir of Qatar, says had 'very productive meeting'
Maharashtra extends deadline for affixing HSRP to April 30
Driver rams car into Mira Road residential society, injures security guards
Maharashtra cabinet approves anti-narcotics task force expansion
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai weather updates City records rise in temperatures moderate AQI

Mumbai weather updates: City records rise in temperatures, moderate AQI

Updated on: 19 February,2025 10:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 35.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius

Mumbai weather updates: City records rise in temperatures, moderate AQI

File Photo

Listen to this article
Mumbai weather updates: City records rise in temperatures, moderate AQI
x
00:00

On Wednesday, Mumbai woke up to a warm morning, with the minimum temperature recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius.


According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Wednesday, February 19. Temperatures will range from a cool 19 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 35 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 78 per cent. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 06:40 PM.


According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 35.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius.


The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 32.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On February 19, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 124 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 133. Chembur, Ghatkopar and Malad recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 119, 116 and 158, respectively. 

Meanwhile, Colaba and Mulund recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 70 and 93, respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 134, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 91.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai weather air pollution Air Quality Air Quality Index Pollution mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK