Mumbai weather updates: City swelters at 34 deg C; air quality index continues to be 'good'

Mumbai weather updates: City swelters at 34 deg C; air quality index continues to be 'good'

Updated on: 23 October,2024 10:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 36 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius

Representational Image

Mumbai's skyline was obscured by haze, as temperatures rose on Wednesday. According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celcius. Santacruz observatory, the Met department data showed, recorded a temperature of 34.4 degrees. 


According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 36 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 90 per cent and the wind speed is 3.7 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.


The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather updates have forecasted a "generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle" for the city and suburbs over the next 24 hours.


Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI remains 'good'

On October 23, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality was in the 'good' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 59 at 9:05 AM.

Unlike its streak so far, many areas across Mumbai—per the SAMEER app dashboard—showed 'good' AQI. However, Bandra Kurla Complex's AQI slipped further into the 'moderate' category, at 108. 

Meanwhile, Byculla and Ghatkopar recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 53 and 46, respectively. Colaba recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 43. Borivali recorded an AQI of 53.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'good' category with an AQI of 82, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 79.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.

mumbai weather air pollution Air Quality Index mumbai brihanmumbai municipal corporation indian meteorological department mumbai news

