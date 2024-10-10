According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature will likely be around 34 degrees Celsius; meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius

Air quality in several parts of Mumbai has significantly worsened. Similar to the conditions on Tuesday, the city's skyline on Wednesday remained partially obscured by a layer of haze.

"Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain/thunderstorm towards evening/night," IMD said in their Mumbai weather update.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature will likely be around 34 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 82 per cent and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.

IMD's latest Mumbai weather updates forecasted a "mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards evening/night. Possibility of drizzle in the city and its suburbs" for the city and suburbs for the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI remains 'good'

On Wednesday (October 9), the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, in its latest Mumbai weather updates, said the city's air quality dipped to the 'good' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 99 at 9:05 a.m.

Unlike its streak so far, many areas across Mumbai—per the SAMEER app dashboard—showed 'moderate' AQI. However, Shivaji Nagar's AQI had slipped further into the 'poor' category, at 203.

Meanwhile, Byculla and Chembur recorded 'moderate' air quality, with an AQI of 121 and 103, respectively. Colaba recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 70. Borivali recorded an AQI of 95.

Navi Mumbai, according to data collated by the SAMEER app, which had been recording 'good' air quality also slipped to 'moderate' with an AQI of 133. Meanwhile, Thane too recorded a 'moderate' AQI of 119.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.