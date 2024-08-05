Mumbai weather updates: City to witness moderate rains, heavy showers predicted for Thane and Palghar

An orange alert was issued for Pune and Satara district

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted moderate rains for Mumbai and heavy showers for Thane and Palghar districts in Maharashtra.

In its latest Mumbai weather updates, the IMD predicted that moderate rains were very likely in the city on Monday.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.37 metres was expected to hit Mumbai at 12.56 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.46 metres was expected at 6.59 pm today.

The island city recorded 6 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 10 mm and western Mumbai 10 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

The IMD stated that heavy rainfall at isolated places was very likely in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra and a yellow alert was issued for the areas on Monday.

Meanwhile similar predictions were made for Ratnagiri, Raigad and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra and an orange alert was issued for Pune and Satara district.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday inspected the flood-hit areas of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad and listened to grievances of people.

He toured areas like Sangavi in Pimpri Chinchwad as well as Patil Estate in Shivajinagar and Ekta Nagar in Sinhgad Road area in Pune.

Speaking to citizens in Shivajinagar, CM Shinde said, "The administration is providing all temporary measures to the people affected by flooding but the government is also committed to chalking out a new policy and will provide long term solutions."

CM Shinde said the blue flood line, which marks the level of flood over a 25-year period, will be reviewed.

"We will do proper management to mitigate the issue of constant flooding. I request you to cooperate with the local administration," he said.

Teams of the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and civic administration personnel have been deployed at Ekta Nagar since it is prone to flooding.

Low-lying areas of Ekta Nagar along Mutha river were inundated after water was discharged from Khadakwasla dam due to heavy rains in the catchment areas.

Army personnel were deployed at an inundated residential area in Pune amid heavy downpours and water discharge from Khadakwasla dam, officials said on Sunday.

In view of the discharge of water from the Khadakwasla, Mulshi, Pavana and other dams in the Pune region, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed authorities to be alert and shift people from dangerous zones to safer places with the assistance of NDRF, SDRF and the Army, if needed.