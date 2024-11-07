According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celcius, which was 1.6 degrees above normal

The air quality in Mumbai and its surrounding areas remained at a "moderate" level. On Thursday, a haze blanketed the city, obscuring its skyline. Meanwhile, the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department indicated a temperature rise.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celcius, which was 1.6 degrees above normal. The Met department data showed that the Colaba observatory recorded a temperature of 35.2 degrees.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 35 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will likely be around 22 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 60 per cent. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather updates forecast a "mainly clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On November 7, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 117 at 9:05 AM.

Many areas across Mumbai—per the SAMEER app dashboard—showed 'moderate' AQI. However, Bandra Kurla Complex's AQI slipped further into the 'poor' category, at 203. Worli, Chembur and Malad recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 127, 120 and 135.

Meanwhile, Borivali recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 84.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 152, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 133.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.