Mumbai weather updates: Cooler temperatures, air quality maintain moderate levels

On Sunday, the minimum temperature in Mumbai reached 17.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Sunday, January 19. Temperatures will range from a cool 19 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 34 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 39 percent. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai's Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 17.1 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On January 19, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 137 at 10:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 185. Colaba, Ghatkopar and Malad recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 117, 104 and 153, respectively.

Meanwhile, Borivali recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 78.

Deonar recorded 'poor' air quality, with an AQI of 222.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 131, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 106.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.