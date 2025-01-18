The state principal secretary clarified that there were discrepancies in the monitoring methods used by an NGO, which highlighted an 'alarming' rise in air pollution levels on the route. The government assured participants and attendees that measures were being taken to curb pollution

File pic

The Maharashtra Environment and Climate Change Department has clarified concerns regarding recent air quality data reported by Awaaz Foundation in the lead-up to the TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025. A press note issued by Principal Secretary Vinita Singal highlighted the discrepancies in the monitoring methods used by the non-governmental organisation (NGO) and assured the public of accurate, regulatory-grade air quality monitoring during the event.

Awaaz Foundation had conducted air quality monitoring on Friday at eight locations along the marathon route using Atmos sensor-based monitors. According to Singal, these monitors do not comply with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards, which are mandatory for regulatory-grade air quality assessments.

She has highlighted some key issues with the data presented by the NGO.

According to Singal, the Atmos sensor-based monitors do not align with CPCB-approved methodologies, rendering the data non-comparable with regulatory air quality measurements.

She also stated that Friday's weather conditions, including wind speed, temperature, and humidity, may differ significantly from those expected on the day of Mumbai Marathon 2025, making the data unrepresentative.

Besides, emissions and activities recorded on the monitoring day may not reflect the actual scenario during the marathon due to variations in traffic, construction, and local pollution sources, she stated.

The state also informed that during the Mumbai Marathon 2025, air quality will be monitored using CPCB-compliant standards to ensure accurate and actionable data tailored to the event's conditions.

The government has assured participants and attendees that the health and safety of all stakeholders remain a top priority. Regulatory-grade air quality monitoring, including eight mobile vans deployed by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), will track air quality in real time from 6 pm on Saturday.

Singal also informed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been instructed to ensure clean roads along the Mumbai Marathon 2025 route, suspend sweeping activities from Saturday evening onwards, and enforce compliance at construction sites along the route.

"Continuous efforts to mitigate air pollution in Mumbai, including strict monitoring and enforcement of air quality standards, are in place," a press release issued by her office stated.

The Maharashtra government has urged the public to rely on verified data from approved sources for assessing air quality and to avoid conclusions based on non-standard methodologies, the press release further read.

Following alarming findings by the Awaaz Foundation on Friday, which reported unsafe levels of particulate matter (PM2.5) along the marathon route, MPCB deployed mobile air quality monitoring vans to assess the situation firsthand. “Following yesterday’s air pollution readings by Awaaz Foundation, MPCB has joined us to conduct air pollution mapping along the Mumbai Marathon route for the first time. Monitoring vans are currently stationed at Worli Naka, with more arriving at other key locations,” said Sumaira Abdulali, Convenor of Awaaz Foundation. “Our goal is to highlight the health impact of air pollution on marathon participants, especially those with pre existing health conditions,” she added.

The TATA Mumbai Marathon is scheduled to take place on Sunday.