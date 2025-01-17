A distress call was reported to the NGO RAWW, by a citizen on Wednesday who informed that several dead fish were seen floating on the water surface

Eleven turtles were rescued from a polluted water fountain in Thane by non-governmental organisation (NGO) RAWW along with the help of Thane Forest Department officials.

The rescue took place at a artificial water fountain at Majiwada Village Road, Sainath Nagar, Majiwada.

Pawan Sharma, the Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane and President of RAWW, said, "A distress call was reported to RAWW helpline by a citizen on Wednesday who informed that several dead fish were seen floating on the water surface. Many were also seen in discomfort trying to get out of the water body which was stinking."

The caller also alleged that locals were seen taking out fishes and placing them in thermocol boxes for consumption and sale.

"This was very shocking and surprising and reflects on how we actually dont know what we are consuming is sourced from and weather or not it is safe for consumption. Along with this there were several turtles as well seen coming on the water surface at unusual intervals trying to come out but could not." added Sharma.

RAWW team members soon reached the spot with forest department officials and evaluated the situation. It was decided to rescue the turtles and rehabilitate them as that was not an ideal and safe place for them. The rescuers are of opinion that these species were released there and they did not came naturally as it was neither its natural habitat.

A total of nine native species of flapshell turtles and two exotic red-eared sliders were safely rescued from the fountain.

"The native turtles were medically examined and kept under observation. Later, they were released back to their natural habitat not disclosing the location for their safety. The exotic species will be under lifetime care as they cannot be repatriated to the country of their origin," added Sharma.

It may be noted that city wells, ponds and artificial fountain like waterbodies are infested with invasive species and experts working in the field of wildlife feel that there is an urgent need to remove them from the natural habitat as they pose great threat to spread zoonotic diseases and also wipe our native species.

Experts also point out that water quality of many such water bodies is highly polluted which need to be rectified and the flora and fauna in that needs to be studied.