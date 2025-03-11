The weather department has predicted "heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of Mumbai"

File pic

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and some other districts of Maharashtra, predicting heatwave for the next two days.

According to the IMD weather bulletin issued on Tuesday, the weather department has predicted "heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of Mumbai".

A similar alert has been issued for Thane and Palghar.

The IMD has predicted "Hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets of Mumbai and Thane" on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A yellow alert was also issued for several districts in Maharashtra including Raigad and Ratnagiri.

Mumbai has been witnessing an unusual rise in temperatures since last week of February.

In view of the heatwave in the city and its adjoining areas, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Monday issued guidelines for citizens in Mumbai.

The Mumbai civic body appealed to the citizens to stay hydrated and take other precautions to avoid adverse impacts of soaring temperatures.

The BMC, in an official press release also listed the "Do's and Dont's" for residents in accordance with guidelines formulated by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The city civic body said that currently some parts of Maharashtra, including Greater Mumbai, are experiencing a heatwave as per the India Meteorological Department's forecast.

Similar situations may occur frequently in the months of March and April, the BMC stated.

In the backdrop of the heatwaves in Mumbai, guidelines were issued on what citizens should and should not do during the heatwave conditions, the BMC said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in its officials release advised the residents to drink adequate water even if not feeling thirsty, wear light weight, loose cotton clothes, wear sunglasses, footwears and carry umbrellas while stepping out of homes/ offices to deal with heat-related discomfort, and avoid drinking alcohol, tea, coffee, or cold drinks, among other measures.

It said that in case a person shows heatstroke symptoms, the person should be kept in a cool place or under a shed and efforts should be made to bring down the body temperature, according to the press release.

The BMC also suggested to rush the person to the nearest health centre or hospital as "heatstroke could prove fatal" if not treated on time.