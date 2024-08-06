Breaking News
IMD predicts light rains in Mumbai moderate showers likely in Palghar and Thane

IMD predicts light rains in Mumbai, moderate showers likely in Palghar and Thane

Updated on: 06 August,2024 03:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mumbai weather updates: The IMD on Tuesday predicted light rains for Mumbai and moderate showers for Thane and Palghar districts in Maharashtra

IMD predicts light rains in Mumbai, moderate showers likely in Palghar and Thane

Representational Pic/File

IMD predicts light rains in Mumbai, moderate showers likely in Palghar and Thane
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light rains for Mumbai and moderate showers for Thane and Palghar districts in Maharashtra.


In its latest Mumbai weather updates, the IMD predicted that light rains were very likely in the city on Tuesday, a green alert was issued for Mumbai.



A similar alert was issued for Thane and Palghar districts and the IMD stated that moderate rains were very likely in Palghar and Thane on Tuesday.


The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Satara and Pune.

The IMD stated that heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas and light to moderate rains in plains were very likely in Pune and Satara on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.35 metres and 3.87 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 1.25 pm pm and 1.22 am, respectively, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.37 metres was expected at 7.27pm on Tuesday.

The island city recorded 6 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 11 mm and western Mumbai 7 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am from Sunday, August 4, to Monday, August 5.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday chaired a high-level meeting along with senior officials amid heavy rains in parts of the state, reported the ANI.

According to the ANI, CM Eknath Shinde held a meeting with all senior officials of various district administrations and police to discuss the various issues arising due to heavy rainfall was held on Monday evening.

Earlier, CM Shinde inspected the flood-hit areas of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad and listened to grievances of people.

He toured areas like Sangavi in Pimpri Chinchwad as well as Patil Estate in Shivajinagar and Ekta Nagar in Sinhgad Road area in Pune, according to the PTI.

The PTI reported, while speaking to citizens in Shivajinagar, Shinde said, "The administration is providing all temporary measures to the people affected by flooding but the government is also committed to chalking out a new policy and will provide long term solutions."

(with PTI and ANI)

