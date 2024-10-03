The IMD said that light rains in city, Thane and Palghar were very likely on Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its Mumbai weather updates, on Thursday predicted light rains in Mumbai and its adjoining areas and issued a yellow alert for parts of Maharashtra.

The IMD said that light rains in city, Thane and Palghar were very likely.

The weather department issued a yellow alert for Ratnagiri, Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Jalna, Beed, etc. and predicted light to moderate rainfall in parts of the state.

It said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places were very likely.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its weather updates, on Thursday said that the city would witness 'partly cloudy sky and there was a possibility of drizzle in city and suburbs.'

It said that a high tide of 4.06 metres was expected at 12:07 pm on Thursday, while an another high tide of 4.21 metres was expected at 12.35 am.

It further stated, a low tide of 0.72 meters in Mumbai was expected at 6.08 pm and an another low tide of 1.35 meters was expected at 6:17 am on October 4.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has been reeling with the infamous October heat with the temperatures going as high as 33.5 degrees Celcius. According to the Mumbai weather update, the maximum temperature on Wednesday recorded by the Santacruz observatory was 1.2 degrees higher than the normal temperature. The Colaba observatory had recorded a maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celcius which was also 0.7 degrees higher than the normal temperature.

The city's air quality continued to be in the 'good' category on Thursday (October 3).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, the city's air quality continued to be 'good' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 75 at 8.53 am.

The SAMEER App dashboard on Thursday showed that most of the areas' AQI was in the 'good' category with the exception of Sewri which reported a 'moderate' AQI of 138. BKC's AQI was 85, Chembur's AQI was 87.

Among all areas, Borivali East recorded the lowest AQI of 21.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.