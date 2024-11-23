The IMD stated that Mumbai's Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celcius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.1 degrees Celsius on November 23

Mumbai experienced a significant drop in temperatures on Saturday, with the minimum temperature being recorded at 19.1 degrees Celsius, marking an occasion for the city to dip below 20 degrees Celsius in late November.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), while sharing the Mumbai weather updates, stated that Mumbai's Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celcius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.1 degrees Celsius on November 23.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 32.0 degrees Celcius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius.

In the rest of Maharashtra including Kolhapur, and Solapur experienced mild weather, with temperatures hovering around the 30°C mark during the day. The coastal areas such as Ratnagiri and Alibag remained relatively warm with minimal rainfall.

Today's Maharashtra Weather summary from 0830 to 1730 IST@Hosalikar_KS pic.twitter.com/k7vx2nAwmV — Climate Research & Services, IMD Pune (@ClimateImd) November 23, 2024

In central and northern regions of Maharashtra, including Aurangabad, Akola, and Amravati, the maximum temperatures were slightly lower, around 29 degrees Celcius to 30 degrees Celcius, with no significant rainfall reported.

Ahmednagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 12.4 degrees Celcius, which was 1.0 degrees Celcius below the normal for this time of year.

Meanwhile, on November 23, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 169 at 10:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Borivali East, Ghatkopar, and Malad West recorded 'poor' air quality with an AQI of 238, 252, and 223, respectively. Kandivali and Colaba recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 121 and 136, respectively.

Kurla and Sion recorded 'moderate' air quality, with AQIs of 127 and 142.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 131, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 165.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.