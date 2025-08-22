Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Moderate rain, gusty winds likely today

Updated on: 22 August,2025 10:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management unit, the city will experience a high tide of 4.46 meters at 11:42 am, followed by a low tide of 1.31 meters at 5:43 pm. Another high tide of 3.98 meters is expected at 11:42 pm, while a low tide of 0.60 meters will occur at 5:41 am on Saturday, August 23

File Photo. Pic/Satej Shinde

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rainfall over Mumbai and its suburbs on Friday. Occasional gusty winds with speeds ranging between 30–40 kmph are also expected, potentially affecting coastal and low-lying areas.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management unit, the city will experience a high tide of 4.46 meters at 11:42 am, followed by a low tide of 1.31 meters at 5:43 pm. Another high tide of 3.98 meters is expected at 11:42 pm, while a low tide of 0.60 meters will occur at 5:41 am on Saturday, August 23.



Meanwhile, the sun shone over most of Mumbai for the second consecutive day on Friday, extending relief to residents after a week of overcast skies and rains.


On Thursday, most parts of the Island city witnessed bright sunlight till late afternoon. The sky was coludy in the evening, but there was hardly any rain except occasional intense showers at isolated locations.

Public transport services, including BEST buses and suburban local trains on the Central and Western railways, are running uninterrupted, said officials on Friday. Passengers, however, reported some train delays.

Vehicular traffic on Mumbai roads and highways was also normal.

The intensity of rains began to ease on Wednesday, putting life back on track, days after heavy rains battered the financial capital, submerging roads, rail tracks and leading to flight and train disruptions.

On Tuesday evening, 782 passengers were rescued after two overcrowded Monorail trains on elevated tracks got stuck between stations in Mumbai on a day of torrential rains.

Incessant rains over the past few days in various parts of the state, including the capital Mumbai and its metropolitan region, had thrown life out of gear. Hundreds of people had to be shifted to safety due to flooding, which also damaged crops on a large scale. 

Meanwhile, the water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 94.95 per cent.

As per the BMC on Friday (August 22), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 13,74,334 million litres, which amounts to 94.95 per cent of their total capacity.

