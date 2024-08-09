Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Moderate rainfall expected in city today

09 August,2024
mid-day online correspondent |

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 25 degrees Celsius

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate rainfall for Mumbai on Friday in its latest Mumbai weather update.


The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted "moderate rain in the city and its suburbs" in the next 24 hours.



The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 25 degrees Celsius.


A high tide of about 4.03 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 2.49 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.28 metres is expected at 8.48 pm today.

The island city recorded 4.35 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 5.50 mm and western Mumbai 3.82 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its cleanest Air Quality Index (AQI) for any day between January 1 and August 8 during the period from 2018 to 2024, according to the Centre's air quality panel CAQM.

Delhi breathed the cleanest air with an AQI of 53 on Thursday, according to the CAQM.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 53 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the national capital region and adjoining areas wrote on X, "Delhi recorded its cleanest Air Quality Index (AQI) for any day between January 1st and August 8th during the period from 2018 to 2024."

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Light rain lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday and the maximum temperature settled at 34.1 degrees Celsius, normal during the season, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The traffic was also affected in several areas due to waterlogging and uprooting of trees.

The minimum temperature settled 1.5 notches below normal at 25.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The weather officer has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has received 18 complaints regarding waterlogging and 16 regarding uprooting of trees. 

