The city and its suburban areas are likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day, according to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 23.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory reported a high of 30.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 23.2 degrees Celsius, as per the latest Mumbai weather updates.

High tide is expected at 11:15 AM with a height of 4.59 metres, and again at 10:59 PM reaching 3.91 metres. Low tide will occur at 5:11 PM at 1.88 metres, followed by another low tide at 5:10 AM on June 25 at 0.29 metres.

In the 24-hour period from 8 AM on June 23 to 8 AM on June 24, the city recorded an average rainfall of 54.67 mm. The eastern suburbs received approximately 56.18 mm, while the western suburbs recorded about 40.02 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 32.89 per cent.

As per BMC records on Tuesday (June 24), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 4,76,098 million litres, which amounts to 32.89 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Of these, Tansa has 9.99 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 51.34 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 33.59 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 39.04 per cent, Bhatsa 26.34 per cent, Vehar 41.54 per cent, Tansa 36.34 per cent and Tulsi 39.21 per cent.

Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with Tansa, supply water to the western suburbs from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra and to the western parts of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi together form the Bhatsa system. Water from this system is treated at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and distributed to the eastern parts of Mumbai, covering the eastern suburbs from Mulund Check Naka to Sion and further to Mazagaon.