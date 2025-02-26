Mumbai weather updates: Temperature rises, AQI stays moderate

Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius

On Wednesday, Mumbai woke up to a warm morning, with the maximum temperature recorded at 38.7 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Wednesday, February 26. Temperatures will range from a cool 23 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 39 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 51 per cent. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:43 PM.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "clear sky with heatwave conditions" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On February 26, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 129 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 198. Chembur, Ghatkopar and Mulund recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 115, 114 and 105, respectively.

Meanwhile, Colaba and Borivali recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 72 and 92, respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 141, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 112.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Heatwave alert for Mumbai, neighbouring districts as mercury soars

The IMD has issued a heatwave alert for Mumbai, Thane and other neighbouring districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region on Tuesday and Wednesday in view of the rising temperatures.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Sushma Nair on Tuesday said the temperatures are likely to be in the range of 37 to 38 degrees Celsius for the next two days.

The heatwave alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri on February 25 and 26, the IMD said.