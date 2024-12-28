Mumbai is expected to experience a cloudy sky on Saturday, December 28, with temperatures ranging from a cool 18 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 32 degrees Celsius during the day

Mumbai remains blanketed by smog, severely reducing visibility and pushing air quality indices into unhealthy levels.

On Saturday, the city experienced a slight rise in temperatures, with the minimum temperature reaching 21 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a cloudy sky on Saturday, December 28, with temperatures ranging from a cool 18 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 32 degrees Celsius during the day.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai's Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 30.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 32 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will likely be around 20 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 77 per cent. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "partly cloudy sky with haze" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On December 28, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 160 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 167. Colaba, Chembur and Ghatkopar recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 129, 133 and 145, respectively.

Borivali and Byculla recorded 'poor' air quality, with an AQI of 245 and 203, respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 122, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 131.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.