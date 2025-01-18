Mumbai weather updates: Warm pause in cold spell ahead

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 January,2025 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Temperatures tipped to rise over the weekend

Representation pic

Meteorologists have issued warnings about a significant rise in temperatures in the city over the weekend, with maximum temperatures expected to cross 35°C in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Weather enthusiasts and experts are urging residents to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours.


On Friday, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4°C, which is 3.3°C above normal, while the Santacruz observatory reported 35.5°C, which is 4.6°C above normal. High relative humidity—72 per cent in Colaba and 80 per cent in Santa Cruz—added to the discomfort.


Sunil Kamble, Director of IMD Mumbai, told mid-day that a western disturbance approaching North India was influencing the weather system here, leading to the rise in temperatures. “The impact is expected to diminish in the next two to three days, after which we will gradually see a drop in temperatures again,” he said.


According to the IMD’s seven-day forecast ending on January 24, suburban areas are likely to see maximum temperatures ranging between 34°C and 35°C over the weekend, with a slight dip to 32°C expected later in the week. In the city region, monitored by the Colaba observatory, maximum temperatures are predicted to hover between 33°C and 34°C during the same period, eventually dropping to 31°C. Minimum night-time temperatures, currently between 18°C and 20°C, are anticipated to rise to 21°C–22°C from January 21.

