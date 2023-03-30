Mumbai: ‘Welcome increasing income slab to be considered indigent, weaker-section patient’

Health experts seek clarity regarding benefits for those eligible for availing of govt healthcare schemes, raise concerns about 12 per cent increase in drug prices

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

The state government has recently increased the annual income slab for ‘indigent’ and ‘weaker section’ as part of social security, which allows families under both categories to avail of government schemes, including healthcare treatments at charitable trust-run hospitals, including civic and state-run ones.

In a recent government notification, the state government increased the annual family income from Rs 85,000 to Rs 1.80 lakh per annum for one to be declared an ‘indigent (below-poverty-line) person’ and increased the per annum family income slab to Rs 3.60 lakh from Rs 1.60 lakh in order to be declared a ‘person belonging to the weaker section’. These slabs are crucial to avail of various government benefits, including free/discounted healthcare treatments at charitable trust-run hospitals in the city and state.

The state government’s move came after an email written by Vaibhav Worlikar, an activist from Worli, who raised concerns about the need for increasing both categories’ slabs so that more people could benefit.

While health experts have welcomed the move, they say the government needs to be considerate, as there have been instances in the past wherein hospitals under charitable trusts, not adhering to the directives of the state charity commissioner and usually civic and state-run hospitals, run out of free medicines, compelling poor patients to get them from chemists.

They have also demanded that while the charity commissioner needs to keep a strict vigil on trust-run hospitals’ adherence to directives, the state government must also take a proactive step by making budgetary provisions to provide for tests and medication if it is seriously concerned about the well-being of the marginalised.

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals termed the government notification of February 28, 2023, which was released on March 3, 2023, a welcome step.

He, however, added that there is no clarification as to the health benefits for people under both categories or whether indigent or weaker-section patients would have to pay for their investigations and medication. He said that in government hospitals most medications not being available, so patients have to buy them from chemist shops. He stated that the recent news that the cost of medicines will increase in India by 12 per cent, spells disaster for poor patients.

Dr Shaikh said that it is imperative that the state government provide a clarification on the new scheme and if not yet done, include free investigations and medicines.

Significant burden on poor

Dr Subhash Hira, professor of global health, University of Washington-Seattle and member of the health core group of G20, said, “The state government’s notification will help more people to avail themselves of various schemes and benefits, including health ones.”

Comprehensive healthcare a must

“Existing health schemes like Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojna and others are only for highly specialised healthcare. The government should be deliver comprehensive healthcare services that are inclusive of laboratory tests and medicines for the poor,” he stated.

Holistic approach

“In a period when inflation and the cost of healthcare is escalating exponentially, the decision to increase the annual income slabs of indigent and weaker-section families is commendable and reassuring,” said Dr Ketan Vagholkar, professor of surgery at DY Patil Medical College.

Dr Santosh Bansode, emergency medicine specialist, termed the decision to increase the cover for free health treatment for some a nice initiative. “Now many more people can avail of this facility. The cost of medicines may be increased by 12 per cent next month, and patients are charged for diagnostics and lab testing, and BMC and state-run hospitals do not provide free medicines anymore,” he said.

Asked the reason for emailing the chief minister, Worlikar said, “The facilities should be in the larger interest of the common public, and the income range in a family of four to five is over an above Rs 85,000 annually, and hence the email was sent so that more and more families could avail the state government benefits of various schemes including healthcare ones.”

What next

Worlikar also believes that medicines and lab tests should be provided free of cost and at concessional rates, and said he would be writing again to the chief minister, requesting him to consider making laboratory tests, diagnosis and even medicines free of costs to those in the indigent category and at concessional rates for those under the weaker section.

He also requested the state government and charity commissioner to carry out surprise checks and audit charitable hospitals, nursing homes, maternity hospitals, civic and state-run hospitals to ensure that poor patients are being treated properly.

3

Day in March when govt notification was released