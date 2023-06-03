In an official statement on Saturday, the Western Railway said that it has been notified by Western Railway that 14 hours major block, which scheduled to be undertaken from 00.00 hrs to 14.00 hrs of 3rd/4th June, 2023 on both up and down local lines has been cancelled

Mumbai Local Train. File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Western Railway cancels 'major block' between Jogeshwari and Goregaon on June 3, 4 x 00:00

The Western Railway on Saturday said that a major block between Jogeshwari and Goregaon on June 3 and 4 has been cancelled. In an official statement on Saturday, the Western Railway said that it has been notified by Western Railway that 14 hours major block, which scheduled to be undertaken from 00.00 hrs to 14.00 hrs of 3rd/4th June, 2023 on both up and down local lines as well as up and down harbour lines between Jogeshwari and Goregaon for the work of re-girdering of Bridge No. 46, has been cancelled.

The railways had on Friday said that a special 14 hours traffic block will be operated between Jogeshwari and Goregaon on June 3 and June 4 night.

ADVERTISEMENT

It had said that said the special traffic block between Jogeshwari and Goregaon stations on the up and down harbor lines for resurfacing of bridge No. 46.

On Friday, the railways had said that during the block period, some of the suburban services on Harbor Line between Bandra and Goregaon will remain unavailable.

In an another statement on Saturday, the Western Railway said that it has been decided to extend the trips of bi-weekly summer special train between Udhna and Barauni.

The Western Railway said that for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of bi - weekly Summer Special Train between Udhna and Barauni on special fare on the same composition, timings and path.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under:

1. Train No. 09033 Udhna - Barauni Jn. Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 31st, May 2023 has been extended from 05th June to 31st July 2023 on nominated days.

2. Train No. 09034 Barauni Jn.- Udhna Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 2nd, June 2023 has been extended from 07th June to 2nd August 2023 on nominated days.

"The booking of extended trip of Train Nos. 09033 will open from 4th, June 2023 at PRS counters and on IRCTC website.For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in," the Western Railway said on Saturday.