Mumbai: Western Railway converts six more 12-car services to 15-car

The Western Railway on Friday said that it has converted six more 12-car services to 15-car services.With this there will be 25 per cent increase in carrying capacity of each train, it said.

In a statement, the Western Railway said that in an initiative to provide better train services and accommodate more passengers in trains over Mumbai Suburban section, Western Railway has decided to convert 6 local train services from 12-car to 15-car services, 3 services each in both directions.

The Western Railway said that out of these 6 services, 2 services are on the Fast lines.

It said, These services willbe effective from 27th March, 2023.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the augmentation of the six 12-car services to 15-car services will be a great boon for the passengers. The carrying capacity of each train will increase by 25 per cent. The total number of 15-car services will increase from 144 to 150 over Western Railway’s Mumbai Suburban section. There will be no change in the total number of services, i.e. 1383 services including 79 AC local services. The augmentation will provide additional accommodation to the commuters for their convenience and comfort.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway will be operating a jumbo block on Sunday.

In a statement, the Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on 5th line between Borivali and Jogeshwari stations.

It further said that the jumbo block between Borivali and Jogeshwari stations will be taken up from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday, March 26.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, some suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with Station Masters.