Mumbai: Western Railway decides to extend trips of superfast trains between Bandra-Jabalpur

The Western Railway (WR) on Thursday said that it has been decided to extend the trips of superfast trains between Bandra Terminus and Jabalpur stations.

The Western Railway in an official statement said, for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run festival special trains on special fare between Valsad and Malda Town stations and extend the trips of superfast special train between Bandra Terminus and Jabalpur.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under:

- Train No. 09011/09012 Valsad – Malda Town Special [8 trips]

Train No. 09011 Valsad - Malda Town Superfast Special will depart Valsad every Thursday at 22.15 hrs. & will reach Malda Town at 09.30 hrs. hrs. on Saturday. This train will run on 2nd, 9th, 16th, & 23rd March, 2023. Similarly, 09012 Malda Town - Valsad Special will depart Malda Town every Sunday at 09.05 hrs and will arrive at Valsad at 02.00 hrs. on Tuesday. This train will run on 5th, 12th , 19th, & 26th March, 2023.

Enroute this train will halt at Bhestan, Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Kiul, Abhaipur, Jamalpur, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Sahibganj, Barharwa and New Farakka Stations in both directions.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

- Extension of trips of Train No. 02133/02134 Bandra Terminus – Jabalpur Superfast Special

Train No. 02133 Bandra Terminus – Jabalpur Special which was earlier notified up to 1st April,2023 has now been extended up to 29th April,2023.

Likewise, Train No. 02134 Jabalpur – Bandra Terminus Special which was earlier notified up to 31st March,2023 has now been extended up to 28th April,2023.

Enroute, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Itarsi, Pipariya, and Narsinghpur stations in both directions.

The train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

"The booking for Train No. 09011 and for the extended trips of Train No. 02133 will open from February 24, 2023 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in," the Western Railway said in the statement.