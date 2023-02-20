Mumbai: Western Railway to run festival special trains between Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad and Patna

In a press release, the WR said, for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run Festival Special Trains on Special Fare between Mumbai Central - Bhagat Ki Kothi and Ahmedabad – Patna stations

Representational Pic

The Western Railway (WR) on Monday said that it will run special train services between multiple destinations.

In a press release, the WR said, for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run Festival Special Trains on Special Fare between Mumbai Central - Bhagat Ki Kothi and Ahmedabad – Patna stations.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these train are as under:

1) Train No. 09093/09094 Mumbai Central – Bhagat-Ki-Kothi Weekly Special [02 Trips]

Train No. 09093 Mumbai Central – Bhagat Ki Kothi Special will depart from Mumbai Central on Saturday 4th March, 2023 at 09.30 hrs and reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 09.30 hrs the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09094 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Mumbai Central Special will depart from Bhagat Ki Kothi on Sunday 5th March, 2023, at 12.15 hrs and arrive Mumbai Central at 11.45 hrs the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer, Beawar, Marwar, Pali Marwar and Luni stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Also Read: Mumbai Police ban laser beams, ballons and kites around airports till April 21

2) Train No. 09417/09418 Ahmedabad – Patna Weekly Special [02 Trips]

Train No. 09417 Ahmedabad – Patna Special will depart from Ahmedabad on Monday 6th March, 2023 at 09.10 hrs and reach Patna at 21.05 hrs the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09418 Patna – Ahmedabad Special will depart from Patna on Tuesday 7th March, 2023 at 23.45 hrs and arrive Ahmedabad at 11.20 hrs on Thursday.

Enroute this train will halt at Nadiad, Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Jaunpur City, Varanasi, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara and Danapur stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

"The booking for Train No. 09093 and 09147 will open from February 22, 2023 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in," the WR said.