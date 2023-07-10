In a statement the Western Railway said that it has been actively conducting regular ticket checking drives to curb unauthorised travel

125 ticket checking staff were felicitated for their performances. Pic/Western Railway

Listen to this article Mumbai: Western Railway makes recovery of Rs 8.23 crore in fines, felicitates staff for their work x 00:00

Western Railway's Mumbai Division recently celebrated a significant achievement in ticket checking, as 125 ticket checking staff were felicitated for their outstanding performance. The Divisional Railway Manager, Niraj Verma, recognised the staff members for their efforts in ensuring proper ticketing and detecting unauthorised travel, the western Railway said on Monday.

In a statement the Western Railway said, the Mumbai Division of Western Railway has been actively conducting regular ticket checking drives to curb unauthorised travel. In the month of April 2023, these drives resulted in the recovery of an impressive Rs. 8.23 crore in fines, with the detection of approximately 1.3 lakh cases. To acknowledge the exceptional performance of the ticket checking staff, Niraj Verma felicitated the top earners from the cadre, aiming to boost their morale. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and other senior officers of the Division were also present during the felicitation ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sumit Thakur, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, highlighted that 125 ticket checking staff from Mumbai Division were recognised for their outstanding contributions. Additionally, three staff members who displayed exemplary work were also honored.

He said, Jill Shinto and Snehal Palekar, working as Deputy Chief Ticketing Inspectors (Dy. CTI), played a crucial role in identifying forged AC local tickets, leading to the apprehension of the culprits involved in the fraudulent activity.

Apart from their ticket checking duties, the staff members also exhibit humane gestures by assisting passengers in various ways. They promptly arrange for medical aid, help passengers retrieve lost valuables, and assist in locating missing children, among other acts of kindness. One notable incident involved Vijay Bhoite, a Chief Ticketing Inspector (CTI) stationed on the Rajdhani Express, who went beyond his duty to save a passenger's life. When the passenger fell between the train and the platform while attempting to board the moving train, Bhoite courageously intervened, ultimately rescuing the individual. In recognition of his brave act, Vijay Bhoite was also felicitated.

"Western Railway urges the general public to travel with proper and valid tickets, obtained through manual ticket counters or digital platforms such as the UTS app and ATVM machines. By ensuring valid ticketing, passengers contribute to the smooth functioning of the railway system and help maintain a fair and efficient travel experience for all," the statement said.