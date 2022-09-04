Mumbai: Whatsapp status lands thief in police custody

Sunil Mahadik, who owns an incense stick shop at Ambernath West, had employed Raj Ambvale to do the accounts

The Ambarnath police with the accused. Pic/Navneet Barhate

It was his WhatsApp status that landed a thief in police custody. The Ambernath Police on Saturday arrested a man for stealing Rs 2 lakh from the owner of a shop he was previously employed at.

The man had purchased an iPhone and a two-wheeler for his female friend from the stolen money. The owner got a whiff of it when the man flaunted the gifts on his social media status, and reported him to the police. Sunil Mahadik, who owns an incense stick shop at Ambernath West, had employed Raj Ambvale to do the accounts. However, suspicious that Ambvale was swindling money from the shop, Mahadik fired him.

On August 24, Mahadik kept Rs 2.5 lakh in his cash vault. The next day, he got robbed of a gold chain and the cash. An FIR was lodged. While the police had no success in their probe, Mahadik who chanced upon Ambvale’s WhatsApp status flaunting the generous gifts. His financial condition aroused suspicion, so Mahadik passed this information to the police. “We have booked and arrested the accused,” said Rajendra Kote, senior inspector, Ambernath Police station.

