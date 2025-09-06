As the police make security arrangements for Anant Chaturdash, the 10th day of the Ganesh festival, the traffic police control room on Thursday received a threat message on their WhatsApp helpline, the official said

The Mumbai police are on high alert after receiving a threat message claiming that 14 terrorists had entered the city with 400 kg of RDX and planted them in vehicles, a police officer said on Friday.

He said that the Crime Branch has launched an investigation into the threat, and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other agencies have also been informed.

The official said that the sender mentioned the name of an organisation called ‘Lashkar-e-Jihadi’ in the threat message.

The police have also appealed to Mumbaikars not to believe in rumours and report any suspicious activity, he said.

