The top city police officials also visited Chowpatty in south Mumbai's Girgaon which is one of the most popular Ganesh idols immersion sites in Mumbai. Pic/Sameer Abedi

Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharati along with Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chowdhary and other senior officials on Friday evening visited Girgaon area in south Mumbai to review the preparations ahead of Anant Chaturdashi on Saturday, September 6.

The top city police officials also visited Chowpatty in south Mumbai's Girgaon which is one of the most popular Ganesh idols immersion sites in Mumbai.

The police said that it has made extensive traffic and security arrangements for Anant Chaturdashi, the 10th day of the Ganesh festival 2025.

For the first time, this year, artificial intelligence (AI) will be used for route management and real-time traffic updates, marking a technological upgrade in the city’s crowd and traffic control strategies, said an official.

According to the official, the deployment will include -- 12 Additional Commissioners of Police, 40 Deputy Commissioners, 61 Assistant Commissioners, 3,000 officers and 18,000 constables.

The police said that in addition to the city police force, 14 companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 4 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Quick Response Teams (QRTs), and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) will also be stationed at key locations.

An official said that approximately 6,500 sarvajanik Ganesh idols and over 1.75 lakh household idols are expected to be immersed at various beaches, natural water bodies, and across 205 artificial lakes set up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

He added that the Mumbai Police are coordinating with the BMC to ensure a safe and smooth immersion process, with lifeguards deployed at designated immersion spots.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made necessary arrangements to ensure smooth immersion of idols on Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the 10-day Ganesh festival, on Saturday, deploying 10,000 civic officials to manage the situation, civic officials said.

They said that the immersions will take place at 70 natural water bodies and 298 artificial ponds set up across the city.

The civic body has urged devotees to choose artificial ponds for immersion of household and community Ganesh idols to reduce pollution in natural water bodies.

To monitor crowds, drones will be used along with 10,000 CCTV cameras installed across the city. However, flying of private drones has been strictly prohibited during the immersion process.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare added that traffic police will be deployed in full strength to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles and to manage diversions wherever necessary.

A traffic advisory issued by the police said, "It is expected that there will be traffic congestion in the neighbourhood of Girgaon, Gamdevi, Teen Batti and the

routes leading to these areas. Commuters are therefore advised to avoid these areas during Ganpati Immersion days unless it is required or urgent."