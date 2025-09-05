Breaking News
Updated on: 05 September,2025 08:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Every year, lakhs of devotees from all over the country come visit the church in Bandra west on the occasion of the Nativity of Mother Mary. It is followed by a fair, famously known as the Bandra Fair, which is set up around the Mount Mary Church

The police said that the vehicular traffic on some roads is likely to be affected. Representational Pic/File/iStock

Mumbai Police on Friday issued traffic restrictions around Mount Mary Church and parts of Bandra west ahead of the Bandra Fair 2025.

In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Police said that the traffic restrictions in the area would come into force from September 14 and will remain in place till September 21.

The police said that the vehicular traffic on some roads is likely to be affected. Hence, it is necessary to make an order for traffic arrangements in the area.

The traffic notification said that in order to prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public, following traffic restrictions were being made.

One way and no entry

- Mount Mary Road will be closed for all types of vehicles except vehicles of local residents issued with car passes by police and emergency vehicles from 06.00 hrs to 23.00 hrs.

- Kane Road shall be ‘One Way' for all types of vehicles from its junction with Mount Mary Road to its junction with B. J. Road except vehicles of local residents issued with passes i.e 'No Entry' from B.J. Road.

- Pareira Road will be one way from East to West i.e. 'No Entry' from B.J. Road.

- St. John Baptista Road shall be closed for all vehicular traffic except for local residents issued with special passes from 06.00 hrs. to 23.00 hrs.

- On Chappel Road to Veronika Road, right turn at Carmel Church will be closed for all types of vehicles.

Parking or halting of all types of vehicles except for the immediate purpose of picking up or getting down passengers shall be banned on both sides of the following roads from 06.00 hrs. to 23.00 hrs. between 14/09/2025 to 21/09/2025 on temporary basis.

Mount Mary Road, Pereira Road, Kane Road, Hill Road (Between its junction with St. Paul's Road and Mehboob Studio Junction), Mt. Carmel Road, Chapel Road, John Baptist Road, St. Sebestian Road, Rebello Road, Dr. Peter Dias Road and St. Paul Road.

