Meteorologists predict that Westerly winds can weaken, and a Line of Wind Discontinuity over the ghats might cause thunderstorms to develop; Mumbai will witness hot and humid weather

A girl and her mother enjoy some ice cream as they walk through Dadar market, in the heat. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mumbai will only get hot, hotter, hottest! x 00:00

Mumbaikars, brace yourselves for more hot weather for a few more days, even as pre-monsoon showers are expected to hit parts of Maharashtra. Temperatures in the interior Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha regions are expected to rise, according to meteorologists. Thunderstorms are possible in parts of the state, especially the western ghats, starting Monday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials and Vagaries of Weather, a popular private weather blog, have predicted that westerly winds can weaken, and a Line of Wind Discontinuity (LWD) over the ghats might cause the thunderstorms to develop from Monday. They will continue upto Wednesday. As per the Vagaries of weather, Mumbai will witness hot and humid weather, with a maximum temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of around 27 degrees Celsius.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Interior Konkan and areas around Thane, Raigad districts and even Pune can witness maximum temperatures again rising to around 38 degrees Celsius or 40 degrees Celsius. There are chances of thunderstorms developing in the hilly regions/ghats in the afternoon/evening hours, which can be localised and not evenly distributed,” Vagaries of Weather has predicted. As per IMD and the Vagaries of weather, between May 29 and May 31, temperatures in Marathwada are likely to rise to 42 degrees Celsius in many districts. Areas under Vidarbha will witness hot and dry weather with maximum temperatures in the range of 42 degrees Celsius to 44 degrees Celsius.

“Mumbai and adjoining areas will witness dry and humid weather from May 29 to June 1. It will increase slightly in the daytime. There is a forecast of thunderstorms accompanied by light rain and gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places for districts including Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad, etc. on May 29 and May 30,” said an official of IMD.

Monsoon watch

Meteorologists expect the monsoon winds to strengthen in the coming days. Talking about the arrival of the monsoon, Rajesh Kapadia of Vagaries of Weather said, “The southwest monsoon onset is expected over the Andaman-Nicobar Islands around May 29 and May 30. The Arabian Sea branch of the monsoon is likely to reach Kerala from around June 4 to June 6. The monsoon may then reach Mumbai between June 12 and June 15. However, the further advance of the monsoon along the west coast after reaching Kerala can be affected if a low pressure system forms in the Arabian Sea.”

Mumbai’s temperature

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Mumbai recorded at IMD’s Santacruz Observatory as well as Colaba Observatory was 34.4 degrees Celsius. As per IMD, the temperature is likely to hover around 34 to 35 degrees Celsius for the next couple of days.

44

Temp in degrees C that Vidarbha could reach