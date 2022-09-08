Mumbai witnesses heavy showers, yellow alert issued for city, adjoining areas

According to the IMD, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places are very likely in the city. A yellow alert was issued for Mumbai.
Mumbai witnessed heavy rains on Thursday evening. Pic- Atul Kamble
The IMD said that the city and its neighbouring areas are expected to receive moderate to intense spells of rain.
It said that the gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Pune, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara during next 3-4 hours. A yellow alert was issued by IMD for Palghar, Thane, Raigad and adjoining districts.
IMD Mumbai have also advised people to take necessary precautions while moving out.