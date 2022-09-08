Breaking News
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari
Mumbai: Most kaali-peeli taxis don't have seatbelt, experts raise concern
Don’t dismiss us from service, writes Lakhan Bhaiya encounter convict to deputy CM Fadnavis
Mumbai: MP’s PA held for impersonating Amit Shah’s security officer
Mumbai: D-man to be probed for allegedly threatening Malad high-rise residents
Mumbai: 26/11 hero’s family shocked to get gallantry medal by post
Mumbai reports 316 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; state count 1,094
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai witnesses heavy showers yellow alert issued for city adjoining areas

Mumbai witnesses heavy showers, yellow alert issued for city, adjoining areas

Updated on: 08 September,2022 05:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

According to the IMD, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places are very likely in the city. A yellow alert was issued for Mumbai. 

Mumbai witnesses heavy showers, yellow alert issued for city, adjoining areas

Mumbai witnessed heavy rains on Thursday evening. Pic- Atul Kamble


Mumbai on Thursday evening witnessed sudden showers. Parts of the city received heavy rainfall. According to the IMD, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places are very likely in the city. A yellow alert was issued for Mumbai. 


The IMD said that the city and its neighbouring areas are expected to receive moderate to intense spells of rain. 

Also Read: Heavy showers predicted in coastal, central Maharashtra from Friday till Sunday


It said that the gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Pune, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara during next 3-4 hours. A yellow alert was issued by IMD for Palghar, Thane, Raigad and adjoining districts. 

IMD Mumbai have also advised people to take necessary precautions while moving out.

 

Are you going to watch the Apple launch event `Far Out` today?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK