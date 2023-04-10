Mumbai: Woman booking hospital appointment online loses Rs 18 lakh

She had called on a mobile number for it that her sister-in-law found on a search engine

A 57-year-old woman from Mazgaon lost her life’s savings of Rs 18 lakh, after a relative googled a number for a super specialty hospital, and she was conned by the person who received her call. The Worli Cyber police are tracing the scamsters.

A bad idea

Nafiza Hararwala, the victim, an artist, has accused the bank of not alerting her after 49 transactions were made from her account. Hararwala said, “I am a patient of high blood pressure and wanted to book an appointment for the same at the hospital at Agripada. My sister-in-law searched for the number of the hospital on Google and called on the number she found - 08291101001. The caller told her that they could book an online appointment and I would have to pay Rs 10 for the same. The caller sent a link for the same on my Whatsapp.”

“I filled the form which sought basic details of the patient’s name and mobile number and made the payment through UPI links. However, on the next day, April 4, which was a bank holiday, the fraudster called me and said they didn’t receive the Rs 10. The scamster sent another link to me and I opened it. Later he withdrew the money. Everything happened after 1 pm when I was taking rest,” Hararwala explained.

‘Bank is responsible’

“The bank is responsible because it didn’t alert me after 49 transactions happened from my account. I had kept a Rs 50,000 limit but it was increased and the scamster withdrew R18 lakh. I lost my life’s savings. The police should help me get it back. I informed the Worli Cyber police and have registered an FIR,” Hararwala further said.

However, PSI Hembade Wali of Worli Cyber police station said, “The FIR is in process. We informed the bank and are tracing the scamster. The accused used a screen sharing application and changed the UPI password. We found the scamster transferred the money into another bank and again to multiple bank accounts.”

