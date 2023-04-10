Wily chor takes part in police recruitment drive in Mumbai

Appears for physical test and quietly steals valuables from other candidates’ baggage

Police aspirants at Kalina campus of MU, Santacruz. File Pic/Shadab Khan

The Mumbai police’s recruitment drive had an unexpected candidate—a 25-year-old petty thief from Ahmednagar who was caught with four phones and Rs 4,200 in cash on April 8. Police suspect he had been sneaking into the Kalina MU ground and stealing phones and cash from other candidates’ bags since April 3, when he came for his test. The constable deployed in the luggage room caught Akshay Pramod Borde, a resident of Ahmednagar, with a pocket full of phones and cash, and handed him over to the BKC police.