Mumbai: Woman chases phone thief from Juhu to Andheri, catches him

Graphic designer, 27, gets help from passing auto driver first and then a biker to follow and catch man who had snatched her phone in Juhu; gets him arrested

Incidentally, Nejal Shukla trains women in self defence as part of the Durga Vahini Suraksha Sanstha. Pic/Shirish Vaktania

A 27-year-old daredevil graphic designer chased a mobile phone snatcher from Juhu to Andheri after he escaped with her phone, and eventually managed to catch him and hand him over to the police.

Nejal Shukla is a resident of Kandivli East. The accused was identified as Mohsin Mohamad Rafiq Khan, 25.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Kapaswadi bus stop in Juhu around 8 pm on Wednesday. Shukla had left her workplace and was waiting for a bus to go to Santacruz railway station.

Speaking to mid-day, Shukla said, “I was waiting at the bus stop and watching videos on YouTube on my mobile phone. Suddenly a man came on his bike and snatched my mobile phone and fled. I immediately caught an auto rickshaw which was passing by but it was not possible to catch the snatcher. That’s when I requested a biker passing by the auto to help me. I sat pillion and requested the man to chase the biker.”

The bike chase

“After chasing for seven minutes from Juhu to Andheri West, we missed the biker as he escaped into some narrow lane. We stopped the bike and I requested the biker to take me to the police station to register a complaint.

When we were moving towards the police station, I again spotted the same man who snatched my phone. He was on his bike that was parked in a lane. We slowly went near him and the man who helped me caught his collar. He tried to run from the spot but we both managed to grab hold of him. We checked his pocket but he had already given my mobile phone to his gang members. I dragged him to DN Nagar police station and registered a complaint,” Shukla said.

“I lost my mobile phone but I am happy that the accused is arrested and he is in jail. The police have registered an FIR and I hope they recover my mobile phone. I bought a new mobile phone after this incident,” Shukla said.

API Rakesh Pawar of DN Nagar police station said, “We have arrested the accused, Mohsin Mohamad Rafiq Khan. We could not find any other criminal cases against him. The stolen mobile phone has not been recovered yet.”